Klopp insists Hummels is going nowhere

Hummels has been extensively linked with a move to Manchester United throughout the close-season but a day after the central defender was confirmed as Dortmund's new captain, Klopp again argued he will not let the 25-year-old leave the Westfalenstadion.

Speaking ahead of the DFB Supercup against Bayern Munich, Klopp said: "He (Hummels) is going nowhere. He is staying with us."

Hummels has a contract with Dortmund until June 2017.

Since Klopp took over at Dortmund before the 2008-09 Bundesliga season, Hummels has become the rock at the centre of the 47-year-old coach's defence.

Hummels played just 12 Bundesliga games in Klopp's first campaign at the Westfalenstadion as Dortmund finished sixth up from 13th in 2007-08 but in 2009-10 the Bergisch Gladbach-born defender made 30 league appearances as the North Rhine-Westphalia-based club claimed fifth.

The Germany international played over 30 games in Dortmund's two Bundesliga-winning seasons before 28 in 2012-13 and 23 last season due to a couple of injury problems.

Hummels was also critical to Germany's FIFA World Cup triumph during the close-season.

Dortmund will aim to defend their Supercup title on Wednesday against Bayern but Klopp explained the result would not necessarily mean much as the arch-rivals prepare to challenge for Bundesliga honours again this season.

"A victory against Bayern Munich would cause a great feeling, but it has no consequences for the upcoming season," he said.

"Last year we won the game but finished some [19] points behind Bayern."