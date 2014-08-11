Klopp insists Hummels is going nowhere
Borussia Dortmund coach Jurgen Klopp reiterated on Monday that new captain Mats Hummels will not be leaving the club.
Hummels has been extensively linked with a move to Manchester United throughout the close-season but a day after the central defender was confirmed as Dortmund's new captain, Klopp again argued he will not let the 25-year-old leave the Westfalenstadion.
Speaking ahead of the DFB Supercup against Bayern Munich, Klopp said: "He (Hummels) is going nowhere. He is staying with us."
Hummels has a contract with Dortmund until June 2017.
Since Klopp took over at Dortmund before the 2008-09 Bundesliga season, Hummels has become the rock at the centre of the 47-year-old coach's defence.
Hummels played just 12 Bundesliga games in Klopp's first campaign at the Westfalenstadion as Dortmund finished sixth up from 13th in 2007-08 but in 2009-10 the Bergisch Gladbach-born defender made 30 league appearances as the North Rhine-Westphalia-based club claimed fifth.
The Germany international played over 30 games in Dortmund's two Bundesliga-winning seasons before 28 in 2012-13 and 23 last season due to a couple of injury problems.
Hummels was also critical to Germany's FIFA World Cup triumph during the close-season.
Dortmund will aim to defend their Supercup title on Wednesday against Bayern but Klopp explained the result would not necessarily mean much as the arch-rivals prepare to challenge for Bundesliga honours again this season.
"A victory against Bayern Munich would cause a great feeling, but it has no consequences for the upcoming season," he said.
"Last year we won the game but finished some [19] points behind Bayern."
