Klopp to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer

Newspaper Bild reported this morning that the 47-year-old had expressed a desire to end his contract early at the Westfalenstadion, a story which was confirmed by Dortmund in a press conference on Wednesday.

Klopp has managed Dortmund since 2008, guiding them to back-to-back Bundesliga titles in 2011 and 2012, and the Champions League final against Bayern Munich in 2013.

This season has been testing for the Stuttgart-born boss, however, with Dortmund still recovering from a disastrous first half of the season.

They went into the winter break stuck inside the relegation zone, and after a resurgence in the New Year, have lost successive matches against Bayern and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Former Mainz boss Thomas Tuchel, who was expected to take over relegation-threatened Hamburg, is the favourite to succeed him.

