Klopp named new Liverpool boss

Jurgen Klopp has been named as Liverpool's new manager.

Liverpool sacked Brendan Rodgers last Sunday after an underwhelming start to the season, and the club have moved quickly to replace him with former Borussia Dortmund boss Klopp.

Klopp, who left Dortmund at the end of last season, has jumped at the chance to manage Liverpool, who have won just two of their last nine games in all competitions.

The 48-year-old's seven-year spell at Signal Iduna Park yielded two Bundesliga titles, a DFB-Pokal and a run to the 2013 Champions League final, where Dortmund were beaten by domestic rivals Bayern Munich.

Upon leaving Dortmund in May, Klopp insisted he would take a sabbatical from the game to recharge his batteries.

However, the lure of Liverpool has proven too strong and the German is likely to take charge of his new team for the first time in next Saturday's Premier League fixture at Tottenham.

RECOMMENDED ON FFT.com