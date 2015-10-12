Klopp needs time and money - Hitzlsperger

Former Germany international Thomas Hitzlsperger believes Jurgen Klopp can lead Liverpool to the title – just not this season.

Klopp has arrived at Anfield as Brendan Rodgers' successor to much fanfare and excitement after his impressive spell at Borussia Dortmund.

Hitzlsperger, a former Aston Villa, Stuttgart and Everton midfielder, feels Klopp will be a success at Liverpool.

But the 33-year-old said it would take another off-season of spending for Klopp to lead the club - who sit 10th in the league - to where they want to be.

"Now you see, that the Premier League is very close together. I think they have the chance to qualify for the Champions League," Hitzlsperger said.

"They are no contender for the title this season, maybe next year.

"They are ready to invest a lot of money. If they trust their manager, which they do, they will give him a lot of money to spend and the title is possible."

Hitzlsperger said he was unsurprised by how Klopp had been received after his appointment was confirmed.

The 52-time international said he was asked about the former Borussia Dortmund coach during his time in England.

"It's crazy what is happening there since his arrival, because the Englishmen loved the way Dortmund played under him," Hitzlsperger said.

"When I still played in England, they often asked me about him and Dortmund.

"I recognised that his enthusiasm and his charisma are things people love. He is definitely a charismatic character."