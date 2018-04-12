Klopp 'not worried' over Salah's future at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp is unconcerned by rumours of Mohamed Salah leaving Liverpool, insisting the Egyptian forward is in the perfect environment to shine.

Salah has enjoyed a sensational debut campaign at Anfield, scoring 39 goals in all competitions since his arrival from Roma.

The 25-year-old's prolific form has seen him emerge as Kevin De Bruyne's main rival for the PFA Player of the Year award, while also leading to speculation of a potential transfer to LaLiga giants Real Madrid.

However, Reds boss Klopp sees no reason for the player to go anywhere else at this stage of his career.

"I know that Mo feels very comfortable here, and he knows that our style of play suits him very well, so I am not worried about a transfer," Klopp said in an interview with German newspaper Bild.

Salah scored in both legs of the Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City, helping Liverpool secure a 5-1 aggregate triumph over their domestic rivals.

They were also the first side to inflict defeat on Pep Guardiola's side in the Premier League this season, recording a thrilling 4-3 triumph over the champions-elect back in January.

Yet despite getting the better of his Spanish rival on three occasions in the current campaign, Klopp is a huge admirer of Guardiola.

"Everywhere he was, all the people recognise his manuscript," Klopp said. "That was the case in Barcelona, at Bayern and now in Manchester.

"If he's not my opponent, I love watching his football. You don't have to force me to watch Manchester City games."