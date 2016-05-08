Klopp still targeting top-six finish after Watford win

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool are still capable of finishing in the top six of the Premier League after goals from Joe Allen and Roberto Firmino secured a 2-0 win against Watford on Sunday.

Klopp made eight changes to the side that beat Villarreal 3-0 on Thursday to book a Europa League final against Sevilla, and the German was pleased with the performance of his young side.

Allen finished off Christian Benteke's cushioned header after a quick Philippe Coutinho free-kick to get Liverpool up and running, before Firmino sealed the points with a deflected strike in the second half.

And manager Klopp felt Liverpool were well worthy of the points as they extended their excellent home form to just one loss in 12 league games at Anfield.

"We did what was necessary. This team was not very experienced, but they did well," Klopp told Sky Sports.

"The first goal was great, a really nice goal, and the second goal was too. The grass was dry so we couldn't play how we wanted, but it was deserved.

"I'm pleased. To be honest, I didn't expect that we would be that much better than the opponent, but I saw a lot of good situations and moments too."

Klopp was optimistic about his side's Europa League hopes, noting the extra games his side have played due to their run in the competition has affected their Premier League form.

"I didn't think about finals [when I arrived at Liverpool]. It is like it is," he said.

"The Europa League is now our only chance to go to the Champions League, but it's also the reason we have only 58 points.

"Perhaps we can get seventh or sixth, but it depends on results. If we win all our last games, then I'll be really satisfied."