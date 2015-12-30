Klopp wary of wild transfer rumours

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool are examining all options ahead of the January transfer window but played down the nature of transfer speculation in England.

Schalke pair Joel Matip and Leroy Sane have both been linked with moves to Anfield in January and are players former Borussia Dortmund boss Klopp knows well from his time in the Bundesliga.

Klopp has previously played down the prospect of making a host of signings in the upcoming window but reports continue to suggest Liverpool will be busy.

The German suggested Sane and Matip could both be options but warned of inaccurate rumours when it comes to transfer prospects.

"Are we interested in Sane and Matip? They are Schalke players, right? It is correct that we are looking at all options," Klopp told Bild.

"I do not have any plans to only bring in players from the Bundesliga. There is nothing wilder than transfer rumours in England.

"You can insist 10 times that you will not sign a new goalkeeper, yet the papers will write the next day that you are interested in signing a goalkeeper, or perhaps even two."