Klopp's Liverpool task easier than Dortmund - Hamann

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann believes new manager Jurgen Klopp is destined for success at Anfield and feels the task his compatriot faces at the Premier League side is nowhere near as big as when he arrived at Borussia Dortmund.

The 48-year-old turned Dortmund from a relegation candidate into Bundesliga champions during his seven-year spell at the club from 2008 to April this year and Hamann is hopeful he will be equally successful at Liverpool.

"He’s the right man for the job,"Hamann told the official Liverpool website.

"He's a genuine, honest guy who will tell the players and the fans how it is, and I think for a club like Liverpool that's been missing for a number of years.

"When he went to Dortmund he joined a team on the verge of going bankrupt and being relegated and he turned them into title winners, cup winners and Champions League finalists.

"I don't think his task [at Liverpool] is quite as big as it was in Dortmund, but I think he's a guy who will fit in very well because I think the fan bases in the cities of Dortmund and Liverpool are pretty similar."

Liverpool sit 10th in the Premier League table with 12 points from eight games. Klopp's first match in charge will come away to Tottenham next Saturday.