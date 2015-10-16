Klopp's style perfect for me - Moreno

Liverpool full-back Alberto Moreno is confident he will flourish under Jurgen Klopp as he feels the German's style of play suits him perfectly.

Klopp is renowned for his desire to play high-intensity with his teams and Moreno is already enjoying working for the former Borussia Dortmund boss.

"He has said to us that he wants an intense team - a team in which everybody has to run. He doesn't want individualism and I like this way of thinking," the Spaniard told Liverpool's official website.

"He wants us working together, he wants us to be a team all of the time, and I like this idea. I think it matches my way of playing. I am always aggressive, energetic and give my all, so it matches Klopp's style of playing.

"Above all, we need to keep working - to keep working hard to make a place for myself in the team and keep working under his orders."

Klopp previously enjoyed a successful spell in charge of Dortmund and Moreno is confident he can do equally well at Anfield.

He added: "I knew he was very intense, very smart and someone who analyses the opponent very well. That has been reflected in what Borussia Dortmund have achieved, which has been incredible. It caught the attention of Europe.

"He had so many great players but you need a good coach to manage those players. Klopp did it very well during the time he was there and I hope he will do as well here as he did in Dortmund."