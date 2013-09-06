Klose labels Gerd Muller comparisons a "joke"

The Lazio striker opened the scoring during the 3-0 FIFA World Cup qualifying win over Austria at the Allianz Arena in Munich, darting in front of Aleksandar Dragovic to poke past Robert Almer, taking his international tally to 68 goals from 129 appearances.

Toni Kroos and Thomas Muller added a goal each to consolidate Germany's position at the top of Group C, but the day belonged to Klose, who, despite equalling Muller's scoring record, branded it a "joke" for him to be likened to the 67-year-old World Cup winner.

He said: "It means an awful lot, but I do not want you to put me on the same level as Gerd. It's an absolute joke to compare myself with him.



"One mustn't compare him with anyone after what he has done. The number of matches and goals, he is unique."



Klose's coach, Joachim Low, believes extra preparation time gave his Germany team an immediate advantage.



He continued: "We had two or three days more time this week (than usual) and did our homework. We knew how Austria play and have made them toothless because our defence played well. Ultimately it's the victory that counts."