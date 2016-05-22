Klose refutes Lazio contract claims

Miroslav Klose has denied claims he was offered a contract extension by Lazio.

Klose joined the Serie A team from Bayern Munich in 2011 but his time in the Italian capital will end when his deal expires next month.

This week, Lazio sporting director Igli Tare claimed the 37-year-old had turned down an offer of a two-year extension in March, stating the striker "wasn't interested" in remaining.

Klose refuted those comments and said that neither he nor his agent were made aware of a proposal to remain at the Stadio Olimpico.

"I do not understand this discussion," the German told DPA.

"I will explain this clearly to close the debate: neither me nor my agent ever received any proposal, whether it be a written one or an oral one.

"This is regardless of whether I had decided to leave Lazio or not."

Klose scored 54 goals in 139 Serie A appearances for Lazio and his next destination is yet to be confirmed.