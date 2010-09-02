Klose targets 2014 World Cup

Klose, whose four goals at the World Cup in South Africa in June and July put him second behind Ronaldo in the all-time tournament top scorers' list with 14, said he did not feel old.

GEAR:Germany shirts available here with 10% off, just for you

"I think I can still play at top level for a few more years. I am only 32 and that's not so old," he told the German football federation website.

"Why should I not be there (in Brazil) if I am still fit and in form in four years time?" said the Bayern Munich striker who has netted 52 times in 101 matches for Germany.

He could add to that tally when Germany kick off their Euro 2012 qualifiers against Belgium on Friday and Azerbaijan next week.

Klose scored five goals at the 2002 World Cup and another five at the 2006 tournament in Germany.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums