Koeman backs Depay to deliver at United

Former PSV coach Ronald Koeman is tipping Memphis Depay to adapt to the rigours of the Premier League as he prepares to join Manchester United.

Depay will become a United player in June, subject to a medical, and expectation levels surrounding the forward are high at the end of a stunning season in which he has scored 27 goals in all competitions to steer to PSV to Eredivisie title success.

At 21, the Netherlands international is an exciting talent and Southampton boss Koeman - in charge of PSV for 15 months from July 2006 - thinks United counterpart Louis van Gaal has pulled off a transfer coup in luring him to Old Trafford.

When asked his views on the young forward, Koeman said: "Good player, young player, fast player.

"It's for him a fantastic move. I think he was ready in Holland, he was one of the best players and to give the best he needs a step and it's a big step for him.

"We will wait and we will see if the step is not big enough for him, but he's a great talent in Holland. I think it's a very good signing for Man Utd.

"Still he has to develop himself and it will be tough for him, because the Premier League is really tough, in the physical and mental way.

"You need a very good quality to show, but for him it is a great challenge to be a player of Man Utd."