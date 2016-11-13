Koeman keen to lure Depay away from United

Everton manager Ronald Koeman is keen to sign Manchester United outcast Memphis Depay in the January transfer window.

Depay joined United from PSV in June 2015, but the Netherlands international has struggled to live up to the high expectations at Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old has made just seven appearances in all competitions this term, six of those coming off the bench, and Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to cash in on the winger, whose contract runs until June 2019.

Recent reports suggested Everton were keeping a close eye on Depay's situation and Koeman has now confirmed he would welcome the attacker with open arms.

"I would love to have him in my team at Everton," Koeman told Fox Sports.

"He is a very interesting player in my opinion. He has a lot of individual quality, is always dangerous going forward and is pretty efficient as well.

"He just needs to get regular playing time again.

"I already wanted him at Southampton in 2015, but he picked Manchester United at the time, which was a logical choice."