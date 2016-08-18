Koeman tells Niasse to leave Everton

Everton manager Ronald Koeman says striker Oumar Niasse has no future at the club.

The Senegal international was signed from Locomotiv Moscow in January by Roberto Martinez for a £13.5 million fee, but made just five appearances in all competitions last season.

Having been frozen out of Koeman's first-team plans, Niasse has been linked with a move to Hull City, who are desperate to bolster their squad before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

And Koeman has confirmed Niasse, as well as Republic of Ireland winger Aiden McGeady, are free to leave the club.

"Of course we make a fast decision about Niasse, about McGeady, maybe one or two or three more. It will be very difficult for them to be part of the team," he said on Thursday.

"If he likes to play football, then he needs to leave Everton."

Everton have been linked with a bid for Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, who was dropped to the bench by manager Pep Guardiola for the victories over Sunderland and Steaua Bucharest in the past week.

Koeman, however, refused to discuss whether the rumours had substance and suggested he is happy enough with the goalkeepers at his disposal.

"What I don't like is to talk about rumours, because then we can keep that for another two weeks," he said.

"There are so many names linked with Everton. Today, it's Joe Hart, tomorrow, it's another. I prefer not to speak about players with contracts who are not at Everton.

"We always look for players to have a stronger squad than we have. One of our jobs is to improve the team. Maybe that's why we're doing our transfers a little bit late. I told the club to take their time.

"We have a lot of young players, too, and we don't want to stop their development.

"We need three goalkeepers. We have Joel [Robles], Maarten [Stekelenburg] and a young goalkeeper. It's all about a decision we need to make."

Everton travel to West Brom on Saturday looking to build on last weekend's 1-1 draw with Tottenham and Koeman expects new signings Yannick Bolasie and Ashley Williams to be in the squad.

"He will be part of the squad, yes," he said of Bolasie, who joined from Crystal Palace for a reported £28m. "We will decide if he starts or is on the bench.

"He can be very important for us. We know his qualities. He was on my list for a long time. He is physically strong is fast and has a good mentality. He gives the team energy and is one of the best wingers in the Premier League.

"It is a big transfer for the boy and for Everton but if you play in the Premier League you need to deal with the pressure.

"Ashley Williams is another decision we need to make. He started pre-season late but is close so maybe he will be in the squad."