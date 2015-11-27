Koke: Difficult for Atletico to catch Barcelona

Koke concedes Barcelona may simply be too strong for AtleticoMadrid to challenge them for the Liga title.

Diego Simeone's side sit second, leapfrogging Real Madrid last weekend following Barca's emphatic 4-0 triumph at the Santiago Bernabeu which saw them open up a four-point lead at the summit.

Spain international Koke feels there is a wide gap in quality between the two teams which will make it difficult to stop Luis Enrique's side claiming the crown once again.

"The players Barcelona have are of a high level and it's very difficult to catch them," Koke said at a promotional event.

"They are very strong. We will take things step-by-step and we will see where we are at the end of the season.

"We have to have patience, work every day and win the next match. We have the ambition to win every match."

Atletico moved to the top of their Champions League group with a 2-0 win over Galatasaray on Wednesday and Koke is hoping they can overcome Benfica in their final Group C outing in order to avoid a tougher draw in the last 16.

"[We want to beat Benfica] because we want to be first and avoid the other teams that finish top," he continued.

"The goal is to progress, which is what the club demands."