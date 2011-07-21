Kompany: Man City can cope without Tevez

City are still unsure whether their current captain will be at Eastlands next season, with the Argentina international pushing for a move back to South America.

The 27-year-old saw a potential £40 million move back to former employers Corinthians fall through earlier this week, and Tevez now looks set to remain at City until at least January, unless any big-spending European side matches the club's revised £50 million valuation of the player.

And Kompany, who was awarded the Manchester City Players’ Player of the Year award last term, believes that even though Tevez would aid the club's cause next season, Roberto Mancini’s City side are no one-man team.

“Until there is an actual signature and it is confirmed he is not a Manchester City player anymore, I do not have to comment about Carlos,” Kompany said in The Sun.

“What I do know is that the group will be stronger next season, with or without him.

“Whether he stays or goes, it won't change what we want to achieve. The goals remain the same.

“We've had great players here who have moved on.

“With them it's great but without them we find a solution.”

It is widely expected that the Belgian international will take over the captain’s armband from Tevez for the coming season as a result of the on-going transfer saga, and Kompany admits that would be a huge honour as City gear up for their maiden Champions League campaign.

“It would be a big honour for me. But until I hear differently, Carlos remains the captain,” the 25-year-old said.

“Whenever I've been captain, it has always been a great honour. Yet it doesn't change my role in the team.

“You don't have to wear the armband to be a captain.”

By Ben McAleer