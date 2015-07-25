Konoplyanka debut ends in defeat

Yevhen Konoplyanka's Sevilla career began with defeat as the UEFA Europa League holders slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Werder Bremen on Saturday.

The Ukrainian forward was introduced midway through the second half at the Weserstadion as the visitors struggled to find their usual level of fluency for much of the game.

A tightly contested first half was brought to life on 25 minutes when Bremen's Zlatko Junuzovic was brought down in the penalty area by David Carmona Sierra.

Felix Kroos coolly slotted home the resulting penalty, which allowed the Bundesliga outfit to take control.

That strike inspired a surge in confidence for the hosts, who doubled their lead just five minutes later when Anthony Ujah stroked home Fin Bartels' low cross.

Konoplyanka replaced Jose Antonio Reyes on 73 minutes, but he was powerless to prevent Oliver Husing heading home a third for the hosts on 83 minutes.

Juan Munoz pulled one back for the visitors a minute later with a well-taken strike inside the area, but there was never any realistic chance of a comeback as Bremen sealed a fourth consecutive pre-season win.