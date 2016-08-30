Konoplyanka joins Schalke on loan

Sevilla winger Yevhen Konoplyanka has left Sevilla to join Schalke on loan, with an option to buy, for the 2016-17 season.

The 26-year-old had been linked with a move to the Premier League but has instead agreed a switch to the Bundesliga.

Konoplyanka featured for Ukraine at Euro 2016 but appeared out of favour under Sevilla's new coach Jorge Sampaoli, who has succeeded triple-Europa League winner Unai Emery.

Schalke coach Markus Weinzierl said: "We are excited to have a prolific and fast midfielder who can be used on either flank.

"In addition, Yevhen Konoplyanka brings a lot of experience with him, since he is an international and his previous clubs featured regularly in Europe."

Shalke 04 August 30, 2016

Konoplyanka added: "It's great to be playing in such a club with such fans and such a stadium. I hope to help the club achieve its goals."

In one season at Sevilla Konoplyanka played 54 games and scored nine goals, helping the club to the 2015-16 Europa League title.

Schalke continue to strengthen their squad following Leroy Sane's departure to Manchester City, with Benjamin Stambouli from Paris Saint-Germain and former Basel striker Basel Embolo among their signings in the transfer window.