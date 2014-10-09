Koscielny out of France squad with heel issues

Didier Deschamps' men are due to take on Portugal in Paris on Saturday, before travelling to Yerevan to meet Armenia on Tuesday.

However, they will be without the Arsenal defender, who has been hampered by injuries to both heels.

"Suffering from chronic tendinitis of the two Achilles tendons, Laurent Koscielny is out of #FRAPOR and #ARMFRA," read a post on the French national team's official Twitter account.

The news will come as a concern for Arsenal, who already have a lengthy injury list heading into one of the busiest times of the season.

In light of Koscielny's withdrawal, France coach Deschamps has called up Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa, currently on loan at Roma from Newcastle United.