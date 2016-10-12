Kroos agrees new six-year Real Madrid deal

Real Madrid have announced that Toni Kroos has agreed to a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2022.

The new deal, which extends his previous contract by two years, is reported in Spain to be worth €20million per season before tax, making him the highest-paid German footballer in history.

"Real Madrid and Toni Kroos have agreed to an extension of the player's contract, which will keep him at the club until June 30, 2022," a Madrid statement read.

Kroos has made 108 appearances since moving to the Santiago Bernabeu from Bayern Munich in 2014 for a reported fee of close to €30m.

The 26-year-old has won the Champions League, the Club World Cup and two UEFA Super Cups in his time in the Spanish capital.

Recent reports in England had claimed that Manchester United and Manchester City were prepared to fight for the player's signature before next season.