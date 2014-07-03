Kroos denies reports of deal with Real Madrid

The 24-year-old is currently in Brazil where he is preparing for Germany's quarter-final with France on Friday.

Speculation has mounted that the midfielder had agreed to leave German champions Bayern Munich to join UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid in a €25million deal.

However, Kroos is adamant that his primary focus is with the international team and any decision on his domestic future will be put on hold until after the tournament.

He said: "A week ago I told the media that I would decide my future after the World Cup.

"I cannot comment on each item that comes out in the press.

"After the World Cup ends, I will take my decision, but that's not going to happen in the tournament."

Germany face France in the Maracana with a spot in the semi-finals on offer for the victor.

Kroos believes the game will be won or lost in midfield, while also stating the importance of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

"We know they [France] have a strong midfield," he added. "But if all of us deliver I believe we are the better team.

"He [Neuer] is the 11th outfield player, that is how we describe him."