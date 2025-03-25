Liverpool report: Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid 'confirmed' with contract revealed

By Contributions from published

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold will move to Real Madrid this summer on a bumper contract

Liverpool star and Real Madrid target, Trent Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool star and Real Madrid target, Trent Alexander-Arnold (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been “confirmed” as joining Real Madrid this summer.

Alexander-Arnold, ranked at no.43 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest Premier League players of all time, has been involved in a drawn-out transfer saga this season with his contract expiring this summer. The England man is one of three Liverpool stars free to leave Anfield in June, along with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

While the latter two are still up in the air, however, it appears as if Alexander-Arnold is a done deal.

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold will earn €15 million a year at Real Madrid

Arne Slot is hoping to seal the Premier League title after the international break

Arne Slot is losing a key figure in Alexander-Arnold (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the rumours of a move to Real Madrid intensifying over the winter, Alexander-Arnold has held back from discussing his future, instead preferring to do his talking on the pitch.

With Liverpool heading towards a 20th title, the defender has been a key man for new manager Arne Slot and is ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right-backs in the world right now.

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - OCTOBER 23: Standing: (L-R) Caoimhin Kelleher of Liverpool, Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool, Ryan Gravenberch of Liverpool, Cody Gakpo of Liverpool, Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool, Darwin Nunez of Liverpool, Kostas Tsimikas of Liverpool, Trent Alexander Arnold of Liverpool, Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig v Liverpool at the Red Bull Arena on October 23, 2024 in Leipzig Germany (Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Alexander-Arnold is enjoying an excellent season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Writing for Sky Sports Switzerland, however, transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri says that “it's confirmed” that Alexander-Arnold have reached personal terms with Los Blancos over a move.

According to Tavolieri's sources, the Liverpool academy graduate will earn €15 million a year at the Bernabeu, an increase of €4m on his current deal.

That works out to be around £250,000 a week. Journalist Graeme Bailey previously reported that Liverpool offered Alexander-Arnold a deal worth more than £400,000-per-week, which would make him not only the highest-ever paid Liverpool player, but also the best-paid player in the Premier League, too.

FourFourTwo understands that money is not a motivation in the switch to Real Madrid, however, with the 26-year-old openly discussing his ambition to become the first right-back to win the Ballon d'Or.

Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Real Madrid, looks on during the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg match between Manchester City FC and Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium on May 17, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Real Madrid look to have got their man (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It's only the morning after you retire that you're able to look in the mirror and say, ‘I gave it everything I got,’ Alexander-Arnold, told Sky Sports last year. “It doesn't matter how many trophies you win, or how many medals you've got.

“It matters what you give to the game and if you reach your full potential.”

Alexander-Arnold is worth €75m, according to Transfermarkt.

FourFourTwo's Matthew Ketchell: I interviewed Trent Alexander-Arnold last year and he may have inadvertently revealed that his future lies away from Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold holding his fingers to his lips wearing a cream and green Adidas Originals tracksuit during a photoshoot for the cover of FourFourTwo magazine

Trent Alexander-Arnold holding his fingers to his lips wearing a cream and green Adidas Originals tracksuit during a photoshoot for the cover of FourFourTwo magazine (Image credit: Future)

The first time I interviewed Trent Alexander-Arnold, he was enjoying his breakthrough season as a Premier League footballer.

Back then I asked teenage Trent where he thought he might be in five years time. Without flinching he said: “Still at Liverpool being an important figure in a team that's brought a lot of silverware to the club.” A totally acceptable, stock answer from a young footballer playing out his dreams for his boyhood club.

Five and a half years later I am interviewing him for the cover of FourFourTwo magazine. I reminded Alexander-Arnold of the question and his 2018 comments and took the opportunity to repeat the question, bracing for an off-the-shelf response, albeit a level or two up from his 2018 answer.

“Ah, what do I even say,” he grasped, before more silence. Eventually, he offered a quote for the record. “I think big individual honours, being for me at some point the best player in the world, being someone who… Yeah, I would say, captain, playing the part in winning trophies for England.

“I think cementing a… [ten-second pause] legendary [ten-second pause] status within football, whether or not it's recognised in five years or not, I think what I do between now and five years will be, potentially in 15, 20 years time… I’ll look back and I think these five years will cement a legendary status in football [for me].”

It was only after digesting the quotes and writing the feature that it occurred to me there was a big Liverpool-shaped hole in the comments. At that point, Alexander-Arnold really felt like a one-club man, so no mention of his boyhood club jarred. Why not mention them?

Omitting Liverpool from his answer felt deliberate. Reading between the lines, it gave a sense to me that Alexander-Arnold has desires to test himself abroad.

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.

With contributions from
More about stories
Mikel Arteta is likely to see his side finish 2nd in the Premier League for the second successive season

Arsenal star spent the international break in talks with another club: report
Ranked! The 100 best Premier League players ever

Ranked! The 100 best Premier League players ever
Can you name both these England players pictured?

Quiz! Can you name every England player with 10 or more England caps since 2000?
See more latest
Most Popular
Mikel Arteta is likely to see his side finish 2nd in the Premier League for the second successive season
Arsenal star spent the international break in talks with another club: report
UEFA European Championship trophy
Revealed: Scotland's relegation does NOT put them in danger of not qualifying for Euro 2028
Former Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba is eyeing a return to football
Paul Pogba on the verge of moving to a new club: report
Scotland v Czech Republic line-ups
Why Scotland's defeat to Greece has helped England
Arne Slot is hoping to seal the Premier League title after the international break
Liverpool winger's father admits he wishes to stay amid ongoing summer exit talk
Caroline Weir
British star becomes Real Madrid hero after first-ever El Clasico winner
Scotland captain Andy Robertson looks on during the Euro 2024 match against Switzerland in Cologne, Germany
Scotland, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland finally learn their World Cup 2026 qualifying opponents
Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta could both do with improving their respective attacks this summer
Former Premier League star set for return this summer as Arsenal and Liverpool battle for his signature: report
Martin Odegaard of Arsenal is pushed by Alexander Isak of Newcastle United before the opening goal during the Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on January 7, 2025 in London, England.
'Obviously I’m biased, but Alexander Isak is the best striker in the Premier League in my opinion. He’s just won a cup and was instrumental for Newcastle in that game, as he always is' Brewing Erling Haaland vs Alexander Isak debate to bed by cult forward
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has decided to leave: report