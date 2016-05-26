Kuyt signs new Feyenoord deal

Dirk Kuyt has agreed a 12-month contract extension to remain at Feyenoord for the 2016-17 season.

The 35-year-old forward rejoined the Rotterdammers last year following spells with Liverpool and Fenerbahce and proved he had lost none of his predatory instincts with 19 goals in 32 league games as Feyenoord finished third in the Eredivisie and also claimed the KNVB Beker.

The former Netherlands international is pleased to have extended his stay.

He told the club's official website: "I'm glad that I am staying at this great club for one more year.

"The squad put together a very good season which ended with the cup triumph. If you've won a trophy you want more and we should go into next season with this feeling. I am excited and confident."

Feyenoord technical director Martin van Geel added: "We believe that Dirk will play a very big role next season on and off the pitch. It is also an important sign that he, as a leader, has confidence in Feyenoord."