Kylian Mbappe 'has not trained for weeks' - and faces brutal omission from PSG cup final squad: report

Kylian Mbappe 'has not trained for weeks' ahead of leaving PSG this summer before an expected move to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe may already have played his last game for Paris Saint-Germain – despite the club facing a Coupe de France final against Lyon on Saturday evening.

The French superstar forward broke the worst-kept secret in football last week when he announced he would leave PSG as a free agent at the end of the season, with a big-money move to Real Madrid expected to follow.

