Kylian Mbappe gives clear indication to future amid transfer links with Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe has pledged his future to Paris Saint-Germain, amid speculation once again linking him with a summer move to Real Madrid in the transfer window.

Despite being criticising the French side for heavily involving him in the club's campaign for 2023/24 season tickets, stating "it is not Kylian Saint-Germain", Mbappe has reiterated his desire for success with PSG in the future.

In May 2022, he extended his contract with PSG until 2025, despite speculations of a potential transfer to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

He reportedly earns around £4 million a month in the French capital as a result, but speculation has since suggested Mbappe is unhappy again at the club and could look to force a move through in the summer.

The 24-year-old has rebuked those claims, though, committing himself to European success with the Ligue 1 leaders.

When asked about whether he would think about leaving the club, Mbappe told France 3: "The next step? Winning the Champions League.

"I have already made a final, semi-final, quarter-final, round of 16... I have done everything but win. That's all I need. Where? In Paris. I'm a Parisian and under contract. So it's PSG."

Unfortunately for Mbappe, he will have to wait at least another season to even have the possibility of fulfilling that promise, after his PSG side crashed out in the last 16 last month to Bayern Munich.

He came closest to winning the Champions League in 2020, but the German side were once again there to stop Mbappe and Co. from earning the club's first victory in the competition.

Consequently, rumours have started swirling that Mbappe wants to leave for Real Madrid, who he has undeniably flirted with in the past. There are reported rifts at PSG between their three biggest stars, too, with Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar all unhappy with the side's inability to go further in Europe.

Messi is set to leave in the summer at the expiry of his contract in the French capital, though, perhaps paving the way for Mbappe to further become the main man.