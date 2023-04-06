'PSG is certainly not Kylian Saint-Germain': Mbappe left FUMING with French club over promotional video

Kylian Mbappe has criticised PSG for heavily involving him in the club's campaign for 2023/24 season tickets, stating "it is not Kylian Saint-Germain".

The Frenchman is omnipresent throughout the promotional video, his words, images or footage of him playing at the Parc des Princes heavily featured in the 75-second clip.

However, Mbappe claims PSG concealed information about where the content of his interview would be used, suggesting he thought it was simply for a club marketing day.

Taking to Instagram to share his discontent, Mbappe criticised his employers for being so prominently in content aimed at getting supporters signed up for next season.

“I have just taken part in the viewing of the club's renewal campaign for the 23/24 season," he said on social media.

(Image credit: Kylian Mbappe Instagram)

"At no time was I informed of the content of the interview with my interlocutor. It looked like a basic interview at a club marketing day. I disagree with this posted video.

"That’s why I fight for individual image rights. PSG is a big club and a big family, but it is certainly not Kylian Saint-Germain.”

Mbappe recently became PSG's all-time leading goalscorer this season, as he bagged his 201st goal earlier in the campaign.

In May 2022, he extended his contract with PSG until 2025, despite speculations of a potential transfer to Spanish giants Real Madrid. He reportedly earns around £4 million a month in the French capital as a result, but Mbappe is reportedly unhappy again at the club and could look to force a move through in the summer.

In October 2022, reports emerged suggesting there are three reasons why (opens in new tab) the forward wants to leave so soon after penning a deal until 2025, one of which relates to the fact Mbappe doesn't like playing as a lone striker. Mbappe was reassured that he would no longer be playing up front by himself, but, without the arrival of a top-class striker, he continues to start up top.

Reports suggested he was promised prior to signing his lucrative new contract that a centre-back would be bought so that he would have more licence to attack, especially after also believing Neymar would be sold in the summer, too.

And former PSG star Zlatan Ibrahimovic might not look too fondly at the club's latest promotional video heavily featuring Mbappe either.

In October, he said: "Mbappe has put himself in a situation where he is more important than the club. But you should never be bigger than a club because you are not."