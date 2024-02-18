Kylian Mbappe talk a distraction? Carlo Ancelotti reacts after Real Madrid draw

Kylian Mbappe is once again expected to sign for Real Madrid in the summer after it emerged the Paris Saint-Germain forward will walk away from the French champions this summer, but Carlo Ancelotti says the speculation is not affecting his players.

Mbappe was close to joining Los Blancos in the summer of 2022, but changed his mind at the last minute and opted to sign a new deal at PSG instead.

This time, however, Mbappe really is leaving the Parc des Princes and Real remain favourites to complete his signing this summer.

On Sunday, Madrid were below their best in a 1-1 draw away to Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga, but Ancelotti has rejected claims that the Mbappe talk was a distraction.

Asked after the match at Vallecas if the speculation had affected his players, the Italian said: "When haven't we been focused?

"I think we've always been [focused]. And today too, when things didn't go so well. Criticising this team this season is difficult."

Madrid took the lead inside three minutes through Joselu, but Ancelotti's side were pegged back short of the half-hour mark as their former player Raul de Tomas equalised from the penalty spot.

"We started very well and scored early," Ancelotti said. "After the [Rayo] penalty, the game changed, there were more duels, it was more of a battle, with more stoppages. It's a draw that we're not happy about, but we'll keep going. We're well positioned.

"We have to win every game, but to win the league, it's important that if you can't win, you don't lose. Sometimes a draw hurts, but in the end it can be a positive step to help us win the league."

Dani Carvajal was sent off for clashing with Rayo's Kike Perez and Eduardo Camavinga picked up a yellow card. Both will now be suspended for Madrid's game against Sevilla next weekend.

Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham is currently out with an ankle injury and is expected to be sidelined for another couple of weeks.

