LA Galaxy announce Larentowicz signing

Bruce Arena has found his latest reclamation project.

The LA Galaxy announced the signing of free agent Jeff Larentowicz on Wednesday, a week after Goal USA first reported the 32-year-old was closing in on a deal.

With the ability to play center back and defensive midfield, Larentowicz helps fill the voids left by the departures of Omar Gonzalez and Juninho. The 11-year veteran started 29 matches for the Chicago Fire last season, scoring six goals (five penalty kicks).

"Jeff is an experienced and proven midfielder in our league," Arena said in a news release. "He gives our team another veteran presence on the field and in the locker room."

Arena has developed a reputation for revitalizing the careers of aging veterans, with Dan Gargan and Alan Gordon among the club's recent success stories.