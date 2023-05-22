'La Liga belongs to racists': Everything said in reaction to Vinicius Jr suffering racist abuse against Valencia

The racist abuse Vinicius Jr suffered during Real Madrid's 1-0 loss to Valencia at Mestalla has prompted widespread reaction from the player, his manager and footballing authorities alike, though there are disputes over the incident which took place.

Sections of the Mestalla crowd chanted racist abuse at the Real Madrid forward during the game, which caused the referee to halt the game for 10 minutes in the second half after Vinicius specifically pointed members of the crowd out.

Vinicius was soon sent off in stoppage time at the end of the match, though, when the referee adjudged him to use violent conduct during an altercation with Valencia striker Hugo Duro. However, footage later showed Duro having Vinicius in a stranglehold for an extended period of time, something he escaped any punishment for.

What have Vinicius Jr and his Real Madrid team-mates said about racist abuse?

Regardless of the sending off, Vinicius Jr took to Twitter to highlight the racist abuse directed towards him during the match, suggesting "it's normal" in La Liga.

He tweeted after the game: "It wasn't the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in La Liga. In football they think it's normal, the federation does too - and the opponent encourages it.

"I'm so sad. The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano [Ronaldo] and [Lionel] Messi today belongs to racism. A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and which I love, but which agreed to export the image of a racist country to the world.

"I'm sorry for the Spaniards who don't agree but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists. And unfortunately, for something that happens each week, I have no defence. I let it happen. But I am strong and I will go to the end against racists. Even if it is far from here."

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois also said he heard "monkey noises" after 20 minutes.

"If Vini wants to keep playing, we keep playing, but if Vini says he's not playing any more, I'm leaving the pitch with him, because we cannot tolerate these things," Courtois said.

La Liga president Javier Tebas criticised Vinicius Jr after the game, though, claiming the Brazilian has failed to appear at arranged meetings to discuss how to respond to racism in the stands.

"Since those who should not explain to you what it is and what it can do in cases of racism, we have tried to explain it to you, but you have not shown up for either of the two agreed dates that you requested yourself," Tebas tweeted.

"Before criticising and insulting La Liga, it is necessary that you inform yourself properly. Do not let yourself be manipulated and make sure you fully understand each other's competencies and the work we have been doing together."

Clearly, this didn't sit well with Vinicius, who angrily responded to Tebas' tweet.

"Once again, instead of criticising racists, the president of La Liga appears on social media to attack me. As much as you talk and pretend not to read, the image of your championship is shaken.

"Omitting yourself only makes you equal to racists. I want actions and punishments."

What has Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said about racist abuse aimed at Vinicius Jr?

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti stood in solidarity with his player, believing the referee should have stopped the game while also hitting out at the racist abuse Vinicius Jr suffered.

"What we saw today is unacceptable. An entire stadium chanting racist slurs," he said. "I don't want to talk about football today, there is no meaning in talking about football today. I told the referee he should have stopped the match.

"La Liga has a problem. For me Vinicius is the most important player in the world. La Liga has a problem, these episodes of racism have to stop the match. It's the entire stadium that is insulting a player with racist chants and the match has to stop. I would say the same if we were winning 3-0, there is no other way."

Ancelotti later added on Twitter: "Today has been a sad day at Mestalla, where a group of fans have shown their worst version.

"It is time to stop talking and act forcefully. Racism cannot have a place in football or in society. NO TO RACISM ANYWHERE."

How have Valencia responded to allegations of racism?

Valencia corporate director Javier Solis responded to the statements made by Ancelotti, saying the club expects an apology because not everyone at Mestalla is racist.

"In light of the unfortunate and completely incorrect statements by Mr Ancelotti, in which he branded all of the fans at Mestalla as racist, the club cannot tolerate this. We reject these complaints head on. Possibly it is the result of a mistake in the language and he must have understood another word as being said.

"The club condemn any type of racist insults and are working to identify the people who allegedly made a gesture or action, but calling all the Valencia fans racist is nonsense and the club cannot remain silent.

"We understand that when Ancelotti realises the mistake he has made and the very serious statements he has made, he should apologise, in the same way that both the coach and I condemn any racist insult. In the same way, when he realises the mistake he has made, he should apologise."

What have Valencia said about allegations of racism from their fans?

Valencia also made a statement: "Valencia CF wish to publicly condemn insults and attacks of all kinds in football.

"The club have a firm commitment to the values of respect and sportsmanship, and reiterate our position against physical and verbal violence in stadiums. Thus, we are saddened by the events that occurred during the LaLiga Matchday 35 match against Real Madrid.

"Although this is an isolated episode, insults to any opposing player have no place in football and do not fit with the values and identity of Valencia CF. The club are investigating what occurred and will take the most severe measures against the perpetrators. Valencia CF also condemn any offence and request the utmost respect for our fans."

Somewhat contradictorily, though, the statement added: "Whilst strongly denouncing these isolated incidents, Valencia CF would like to thank the more than 46,000 fans in attendance for their support for the team."

What has FIFA president Gianni Infantino said about allegations of racism in La Liga?

Meanwhile, FIFA president Gianni Infantino condemned the racist abuse, before highlighting the governing body's three-step response to these types of incidents.

“Full solidarity to Vinicius,” Infantino said. “There is no place for racism in football or in society and FIFA stands by all players who have found themselves in such a situation. Events during the match between Valencia and Real Madrid show that this needs to be the case.

"That is why the three-step process exists in FIFA competitions and it is recommended at all levels of football. Firstly, you stop the match, you announce it. Secondly, the players leave the pitch and the speaker announces that if the attacks continue, the match will be suspended. The match restarts, and then, thirdly, if the attacks continue, the match will stop and the three points will go to the opponent.

"These are the rules that should be implemented in all countries and in all leagues. Clearly, this is easier said than done, but we need to do it and we need to support it through education."

Vincius Jr also had backing from his home country, with Brazilian football federation (CBF) president Ednaldo Rodrigues reinforcing what the 22-year-old had previously said.

"How long are we going to experience, in the middle of the 21st century, episodes like the one we just witnessed, once again, in La Liga?" Rodrigues asked.

"How long will humanity remain just a spectator and an accomplice in cruel acts of racism?"

What has La Liga said about the allegations of racism?

La Liga has said it will investigate what happened at the Mestalla, stating it will take legal action if necessary.

"In light of the incidents that occurred during the Valencia CF - Real Madrid CF match at the Estadio de Mestalla, La Liga have requested all available images in order to investigate what took place. Once the investigation has been completed, if any hate crime is identified, La Liga will take the appropriate legal action.

"La Liga will also investigate footage of racist insults allegedly directed at Vinicius Jr from outside the Estadio de Mestalla. La Liga has been proactive in the face of all racist incidents against Real Madrid CF player Vinicius Jr.

"La Liga has been fighting against this kind of behaviour for years, as well as promoting the positive values of sport, not only on the field of play, but also off it."