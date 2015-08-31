La Liga Deadline Day: Abdennour presented at Valencia, all quiet on De Gea front
As the deadline closes in, La Liga clubs have not set the market alight with transfer activity.
Aymen Abdennour was presented at Valencia as transfer deadline day got off to a low-key start in Spain.
Abdennour completed his switch to the Mestalla from Monaco on Sunday, replacing Nicolas Otamendi - who has moved to Manchester City - by signing a five-year contract.
"My agents travelled to Barcelona, London and Italy, but today I'm here and I'm very happy," he said. "I chose Valencia because it is a great European club and because of the project.
"There were many options, but I was impressed by the interest from the club."
There is no movement yet on a potential move to Real Madrid for Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea, who has been left out in the cold by Louis van Gaal this season.
Elsewhere, a deal to take Diogo Salomao from Sporting Lisbon to Deportivo La Coruna appears to have hit a snag, while Celta Vigo's David Costas has been sent out on loan to Real Mallorca after signing a new four-year contract at Balaidos.
Milan youngster Hachim Mastour, meanwhile, is reportedly set for a two-year loan deal at Malaga.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.