La Liga Deadline Day: Abdennour presented at Valencia, all quiet on De Gea front

Aymen Abdennour was presented at Valencia as transfer deadline day got off to a low-key start in Spain.

Abdennour completed his switch to the Mestalla from Monaco on Sunday, replacing Nicolas Otamendi - who has moved to Manchester City - by signing a five-year contract.

"My agents travelled to Barcelona, ​​London and Italy, but today I'm here and I'm very happy," he said. "I chose Valencia because it is a great European club and because of the project.

"There were many options, but I was impressed by the interest from the club."

There is no movement yet on a potential move to Real Madrid for Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea, who has been left out in the cold by Louis van Gaal this season.

Elsewhere, a deal to take Diogo Salomao from Sporting Lisbon to Deportivo La Coruna appears to have hit a snag, while Celta Vigo's David Costas has been sent out on loan to Real Mallorca after signing a new four-year contract at Balaidos.

Milan youngster Hachim Mastour, meanwhile, is reportedly set for a two-year loan deal at Malaga.