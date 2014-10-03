La Liga: Getafe 1 Cordoba 1

Cordoba were second best for long periods at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez but hit the front in the 78th minute as Patrick Ekeng netted in style.

But Getafe avoided a fifth defeat in seven league outings this term as Diawara converted from close range in the closing stages.

Cordoba forward Nabil Ghilas was the away side's main threat in the first half, as Emiliano Velazquez needed to produce a perfectly timed last-ditch challenge to thwart a brilliant solo run from the Algerian.

But the best opportunities of the half both fell to Getafe in the final five minutes, only for Abdoul Yoda to twice fall short in front of goal, mis-hitting a volley off target before shooting tamely at Cordoba goalkeeper Juan Carlos when afforded space in the area.

Naldo headed wide from a corner as Getafe continued to press after the break and Angel Lafita had a 62nd-minute effort chalked off for a marginal offside call.

The home team's sense of injustice was compounded as Medhi Lacen was dispossessed and Ekeng drove beyond Velazquez into the box and smashed home.

Diawara was on hand to earn a share of the spoils, prodding home Sergio Escudero's low, first-time cross at the back post and the latter was almost a last-gasp hero when he grazed the outside of the post with a shot from the edge of the area.