La Liga Preview: Getafe v Real Madrid

Gonzalo Higuain - now of Napoli - put Real ahead in the 27th minute on that occasion, before Juan Valera and Abdelaziz Barrada found the net in the second half to pull off a shock victory in August 2012.

Unused substitute Fabio Coentrao was later shown a red card for a foul-mouthed insult towards referee Miguel Perez Lasa.

The Bernabeu outfit currently form part of a three-way tie for the lead in the Spanish top flight, but Real could be left playing catch-up at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in action on Saturday.

That said, Getafe would have to go some to beat their illustrious neighbours again, with Carlo Ancelotti's men having lost just two matches this season - against fellow title challengers Barca and Atleti.

Real come into this clash off the back of an impressive 5-0 aggregate Copa del Rey semi-final victory over Atleti, and aiming to extend their unbeaten run in the league to 14 matches.

In contrast, Getafe are on the brink of going a 10th match without a win in all competitions, which would be their longest such run since 2008, and coach Luis Garcia Plaza admits it is difficult to look beyond his side's poor form.

"The results weigh on you," he said. "We’re very aware of them.

"In the end all I can do is work. If I’m fired, nothing happens. It’s football."

Real will be without the services of Cristiano Ronaldo, who serves the second match of his three-game suspension.

The hosts, meanwhile, have been thrown into something of a defensive crisis after their 2-0 defeat to Osasuna last time out, with three of their starting back four potentially missing out.

Centre-back Rafa was forced off with a first-half injury, while Roberto Lago and Alvaro Arroyo are set to serve a one-match suspension after reaching the yellow-card limit.