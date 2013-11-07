La Liga Preview: Real Madrid v Real Sociedad

The expensively assembled front three have been in lethal form in recent weeks for the Spanish giants, scoring all 12 of Real's goals between them in the past three matches.

Following their defeat to Barcelona in the Clasico last month, Real have seen Ronaldo score six times, while Benzema and Bale have both found the back of the net on three occasions.

That does not bode well for Sociedad, who have not beaten Saturday's hosts in their last 12 competitive meetings, a run that stretches back to May 2004.

Sociedad arrive at the Bernabeu unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions, however - including a 0-0 draw with Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League in midweek - but they are 11 points behind their opponents in the league table.

It is their away form that has let them down this season - they have only won once in the league on the road - and midfielder Xabi Prieto knows that they will have to raise their game to get anything in the capital.

"We have to stay focused and play a good game if we are going to get something," Prieto said ahead of the match.

"Let's see if we can continue in the way that the team is playing on a big stage.

"We always expect a great Real Madrid, playing at home with the support of their fans, and we need our best."

Portuguese trio Ronaldo, Pepe and Fabio Coentrao all missed training for Madrid on Thursday but are expected to be fit for the clash.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti will have a decision to make about who starts in goal after Iker Casillas' fine performance against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, with Diego Lopez having started every league game so far this season.

Former Madrid midfielder Esteban Granero will not be available for the visitors after the 26-year-old damaged his anterior cruciate ligament in mid-September, while Diego Ifran is also out with a similar problem.