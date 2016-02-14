La Liga Review: Atletico keep pace with awesome Barcelona

Lionel Messi opened the scoring and supplied Luis Suarez's hat-trick goal from the spot as Barcelona ran riot in a 6-1 win over Celta Vigo at Camp Nou on Sunday.

Title rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid put pressure on the leaders with victories earlier in the weekend but Barca responded in style as Messi's stunning free-kick opened the scoring.

John Guidetti equalised before half-time but Suarez's first sparked an incredible final-half hour that saw the Uruguayan double his tally before Messi looked set to make it three from the spot.

However, the Argentina star passed up on making it to 300 La Liga goals, sensationally passing for Suarez to complete his hat-trick.

Ivan Rakitic and Neymar added late goals in an extraordinary second-half display that puts Barca back three points clear from Atleti, who saw off neighbours Getafe 1-0 thanks to Fernando Torres' second-minute strike.

Torres reached 100 goals for the club last weekend against Eibar - after a long wait on 99 - but the Spaniard appears to have found form as Diego Simeone's men stay in the mix for the title.

Sevilla - who reached the Copa del Rey final in midweek by moving past Celta - were 2-0 winners over Las Palmas thanks to goals from Ever Banega and Kevin Gameiro.

They remain four points clear of Eibar in sixth, with Jose Luis Mendilibar's men easing past rock-bottom Levante 2-0 with goals either side of half-time from Borja Baston and Adrian.

Sunday's early kick-off saw Real Sociedad make it three successive league wins - Mikel Oyarzabal's brace helping ensure a 3-0 victory against relegation-threatened Granada at the Anoeta.