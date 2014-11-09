La Liga Wrap: Malaga maintain hot streak

Javi Gracia's Malaga made it five straight wins with a late 2-1 triumph over Eibar, the hosts coming from behind to take all three points.

Nordin Amrabat's 88th-minute penalty saw Malaga to victory, after Eibar's Raul Navas handled the ball from Sergi Darder's run into the area.

Navas was also sent off for the foul, earning his second yellow card.

Earlier, Ander Capa's cross into the box late in the first half was not adequately cleared by the Malaga defence, and Mikel Arruabarrena curled an effort into the top corner to stun the home fans.

Juanmi equalised for Malaga after the interval, smashing home from a save from goalkeeper Xabi Irureta, who kept out Samu's effort.

Leaders Real Madrid were buoyed to a 5-1 victory at home to Rayo Vallecano, with each of Gareth Bale, Sergio Ramos, Toni Kroos, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo on target.

Bueno had given Vallecano some hope at The Santiago Bernabeu when he pulled a goal back for the visitors to make it 2-1 at half-time.

But Ronaldo teed up goals for Kroos and Benzema before striking himself late on to seal a comprehensive victory for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Barcelona snapped their two-match league losing run with a 2-1 road win over Almeria, having to come from behind.

Neymar and Jordi Alba struck nine minutes apart, Alba's winner coming in the 82nd minute, to spare the blushes of the Catalan club.

Celta de Vigo were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Granada, ending their two-match winning streak but preserving their unbeaten run - which is four matches.

Elche's trip to Getafe also ended scoreless, taking the visitors one point clear of the drop zone.