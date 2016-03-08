Lack of game time makes me 'sick' - Inler

This season has proven something of a fairy tale at Leicester City but Gokhan Inler is one player who is not enjoying the ride.

Switzerland captain Inter has struggled for game time during Leicester's dream run which sees the club top the Premier League table with nine matches remaining, boasting a five-point lead over second-placed Tottenham.

But Inler, who signed for leicester from Napoli during the off-season and was initially regarded as something of a coup for the club, has struggled for game time, making just 10 Premier League appearances.

"I had several enquiries in January, but didn't leave as the manager said that he was counting on me," said Inler.

"But there have been no more games for me since then. It makes me sick, and the stupid thing for me is that I have the Euro 2016 finals with Switzerland this summer.

"I am in a critical situation. I usually speak diplomatically, but I have to face up to why things are the way they are.

"There is no point in me trying to sugar-coat the situation.

"I said no to West Ham, Sunderland and Schalke to join Leicester, and I would do the same again.

"I won't run away and give up on the club’s project. I wanted a challenge, and I have got one for sure."

Inler said he had prepared himself mentally for the increased physicality of the English game but was surprised by the speed and went on to admit the form of his team-mates made it hard for him to force his way into the side.

"If you try to play short passes you get two or three opponents pressurising you straight away, and you can't fall over to win free-kicks as the refs tell you to play on," Inler said.

"I got first-team chances last year against Aston Villa and Stoke, but everything was new for me back then and I didn't use them. [Danny] Drinkwater and [N'Golo] Kante have done very well for us.

"We'll need everyone next season - Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez - and myself. I am trying everything to get back into the first team, and I will succeed."