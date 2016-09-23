Lack of Manchester United game-time 'frustrating' for Rashford

Marcus Rashford says he is frustrated by his lack of starts for Manchester United under Jose Mourinho, but thinks much of the squad are in the same boat.

The 18-year-old has only started once in the Premier League this season, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic the first-choice option at centre-forward following his move to Old Trafford from Paris Saint-Germain.

Rashford insists he is not angry about his situation even if it can be testing and understands the strength of United's squad makes it tough to earn a regular place.

"It is frustrating but I'm not angry that I'm not playing because I understand it's difficult," the striker told Sky Sports.

"We have a lot of big players and a lot of players in my situation as well who are not getting the minutes they probably thought they deserved to get.

"But all of this is good for the squad because everyone is competing in training and it's improving us as players and as a squad.

"What the manager has done with the team and the players is a good thing."

Rashford has three goals to his name in all competitions and adding to that tally is his top priority as the 2016-17 campaign progresses.

The England international also wants to become an "ultimate centre-forward" and gain confidence playing on either wing in order to boost his versatility and chances of selection.

Rashford added: "As a team we have a good squad and we can compete for the titles this season. On a personal level, scoring a lot of goals is the main objective.

"There's some games where your touch might be off but that doesn't mean that you can't score goals and win the game for your team.

"I want to become the ultimate centre forward. I want to be able to play on the left, on the right and down the middle.

"To do that I need to improve my game down the sides because my positioning in those areas, where I haven't played since I was 12 or 13, is a bit off.

"The manager has been doing some work with me off the left and right so I think he's trying to improve me in those areas.

"I'm just trying to play with freedom like I did last year and the manager supports me with that. Like he did in the Hull [City] game, the manager just tells me to go and help the team win the game.

"I was here, there and everywhere during that game trying to find gaps and help the team win the game."