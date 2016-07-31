LAFC's Hollywood co-owner Will Ferrell hopes MLS can match Europe

Actor, comedian and Los Angeles FC co-owner.

LAFC will have an extra sprinkle of stardust when they enter MLS in 2018, with Will Ferrell included in the ownership group of Los Angeles' second franchise.

Renowned for his work on-screen in Hollywood, Ferrell - an Emmy and Golden Globe nominee after starring in films such as Anchorman, Step Brothers and The Other Guys - will now help guide LAFC to the MLS summit.

But the American actor, who caused a stir when he was on hand to unveil LAFC's logo and team colours in January, is hoping to see the country's premier league match Europe's leading competitions.

Welcome to Los Angeles, Premier League champions July 30, 2016

"I love watching it generally speaking," Ferrell told ESPN after being asked why he decided to get involved in football.

"I don't really have a side per se until LAFC get started and that will definitely be, obviously, my team.

"But I just love the fact that it's played all over the world. So many amazing players and so many top flight leagues. And hopefully MLS can be on par, eventually, with the European leagues."

LAFC's ownership group features former women's FIFA World Player of the Year Mia Hamm, Los Angeles Lakers great Earvin 'Magic' Johnson and Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan among others, but how did Ferrell get involved?

"Believe it or not, one of the members of the ownership group is a fellow dad and our kids go to the same school," he added.

"And he sent me an email saying 'Hey, I don't know if this would be interesting to you. We’re forming this ownership group and I know you played soccer.' And I was talking to my wife and I said 'This would be fantastic.'

"To get in on the ground floor with a brand new franchise, especially at this moment in time in Los Angeles is really exciting. Because I think soccer here, specifically in Southern California, so many kids are playing. Even more than before — street soccer and futsal and all the tricks you see on Youtube. It's kind of getting the same kind of following that skateboarding got in the late '70s."