Lahm backs Rafinha for Germany

Philipp Lahm believes Bayern Munich team-mate Rafinha would be a suitable candidate for the right-back position with Germany's national side.

Head coach Joachim Low has tested a number of players at right-back following Lahm's decision to retire from international football after the 2014 World Cup, but he has yet to find the ideal candidate.

Rafinha recently rejected an invitation from Brazil coach Dunga and has applied for German citizenship, potentially making him an option for Low.

And Lahm feels his team-mate deserves a chance.

"I don't know whether Low has been unable to find the ideal right-back. It's only normal that he has tested a number of options," Lahm told TZ.

"Rafinha? You are always an option for the national team when you are a regular at Bayern and have proven your worth at the highest level.

"He got called up for the Brazilian national team the other day for a reason ... He has proven his worth over a number of years.

"What he has done at Bayern over the past few years has been amazing. He is very valuable to the team on the pitch and is a great guy on top of that.

"Why should he not be an option? There is still plenty of time until the Euros. The coach will find the right solution."

The 30-year-old has represented Brazil twice at senior level, but only played for the Seleccao in friendlies.