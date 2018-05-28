La Liga strong enough to withstand Ronaldo departure, says chief Tebas

The prospect of Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Real Madrid does not worry La Liga president Javier Tebas as much as it would have done five years ago.

Ronaldo threatened to overshadow his side's 3-1 Champions League final win over Liverpool on Saturday when he cast doubt over his future.

The 33-year-old hinted at a shock exit from the Spanish giants, despite being contracted until 2021.

Tebas believes the Portugal superstar will stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, but is confident that La Liga is strong enough to withstand his departure should he decide to move.

"Well, I think it's nothing more than another chapter," he said.

"I've heard so many times that he wants to go, that he's staying, that they're negotiating. He'll be playing for Real Madrid next year, I think.

"Cristiano Ronaldo leaving, five years ago, would have worried me much more. Not now, because we have worked on the La Liga brand."