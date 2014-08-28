Lambert: Delph deserves England call-up

Villa midfielder Delph is in the running to win his first senior England cap as he was named in Roy Hodgson’s squad for the friendly with Norway next Tuesday and the Euro 2016 qualifier with Switzerland a week on Monday.

Delph's inclusion in the national team may have come as a surprise to many, but Lambert believes the call-up is merited and should have come at an earlier date.

"It's great that he's been called up and now a lot will now depend on Fab himself," Lambert said.

"It's well deserved. His performances since I came here have been extremely high.

"I think he was unfortunate not to get in at the start of last year when he was playing ever so well.

"We thought he had a chance then.

"But the England manager will pick the squad he feels is right, he makes the choices.

"With two big players [Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard] retiring, it gives him the opportunity to get in. He has started the season really well so it's great for him and it's great for the club."