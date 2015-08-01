Lambert influence important, says Pulis

West Brom head coach Tony Pulis expects new signing Rickie Lambert to have a positive influence on the club's younger players, including Saido Berahino.

Lambert moved to The Hawthorns from Liverpool on Friday, signing a two-year deal, and marked his debut later that day with a brace in a 4-0 friendly victory over Bristol Rovers, one of his former clubs.

After the game, Pulis highlighted the professionalism of the 33-year-old England international.

"He did exceptionally well at Southampton and probably feels he deserved more games at Liverpool," said Pulis of Lambert.

"But it's not just on the pitch that he will be important, but off the pitch too. He's a great lad and in Saido we have a wonderful talent, along with other youngsters we have.

"We hope the way Rickie conducts himself and how he acts will be good for him [Berahino] and our other young players. You cannot have enough role models.

"He's been brought up through the lower leagues. When you get the chance to work down there you want to get the chance to claim everything you can - that ambition and drive remains and I hope we see the full benefits of that and I hope the other players do too."