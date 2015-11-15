Lambert lands Blackburn job

Blackburn Rovers have appointed former Aston Villa boss Paul Lambert as their new manager.

The Championship club sacked Gary Bowyer on Tuesday after he had guided them to only three wins in 16 Championship games this term, leaving them in 16th place.

Lambert has been out of work since being sacked by Villa back in February as the Premier League side struggled in his third season in charge.

The former Borussia Dortmund and Celtic player will be assisted by ex-West Brom manager Alan Irvine, though the length of their contracts was not disclosed.

Prior to his job at Villa, Lambert had a successful spell in charge of Norwich City, who he led to back-to-back promotions from League One before keeping them in the top flight.

"I would like to thank the owners and Board of Directors for giving me the opportunity to manage such a fantastic club," Lambert told his new club's official website.

"Blackburn Rovers is a club with superb support and fine traditions, being a founding member of both the Football League and the Premier League.

"After a short period out of the game, I feel refreshed and I am really looking forward to the challenge ahead.

"I bring with me a very trusted backroom team that I believe is equipped to help me create an exciting era for the club and I hope to deliver a brand of football that will both entertain the supporters and bring success.”

Lambert will be presented to the media on Monday and will face Preston North End away from home in his first match in charge on Saturday.