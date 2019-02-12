Lambert, Norwich and Ipswich charged after East Anglian derby

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association (FA) after being sent off during his side's derby defeat at Norwich City.

Former Norwich boss Lambert was led away by a police officer after he was dismissed following a scuffle on the touchline after a tackle by Jon Nolan on Max Aarons.

Both teams have also been charged with failing to control their players during Sunday's game, which ended in a 3-0 victory for Daniel Farke's promotion-chasing Canaries.

"Norwich City and Ipswich Town have been charged following their EFL Championship fixture on Sunday," read an FA statement.

"It is alleged that they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during both the 45th and 90th minutes, as well as their officials in the 45th minute.

"In addition, Paul Lambert has also been charged with misconduct in relation to his behaviour in the 45th minute. Both clubs and Mr Lambert have until 18:00 on 15 February 2019 to respond to the charge."

Ipswich are bottom of the Championship table with 15 games to go, while league leaders Norwich are two points clear of Leeds United.