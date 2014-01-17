Lambert tips Holt and Benteke to shine

Holt made the move to Villa Park from Wigan Athletic on Tuesday and could feature in the Saturday's Premier League clash at Liverpool.

And manager Lambert, who previously had Holt on the books at Norwich City, feels his strike pairing will have no problem playing alongside one another.

"I have no doubt about that," he told the club's official website. "They used to say the same about Grant Holt and Steve Morison. They used to say they couldn't play together.

"The two of them were a handful for me at Norwich.

"I wouldn't have a problem with playing Christian and Grant together. I think they would bring a physicality to things.

"When you look at their physicality allied to Gabby's (Agbonlahor) speed and Andi's (Weimann) endeavour, there are a lot of options there."

And Holt echoed his manager's comments, hoping to form part of a strong Villa attacking line.

"He (Benteke) is a great player," the 32-year-old remarked. "He's a fantastic player. It's another big year for him. I am sure he will come on in leaps and bounds.

"You have Gabby also, one of the quickest I have seen. He can stretch anyone in the division and there's Andi too, who has great effort and endeavour and can score goals no doubt.

"We have some talented players. I am sure we will get goals."