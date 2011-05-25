Lasarte sacked by Real Sociedad

"Real Sociedad have informed Martin Lasarte today that he will not be continuing as first-team coach next season," the club said in a statement on their website late on Tuesday.

Uruguayan Lasarte, 50, brought Sociedad back up to the top flight last season when they finished top of the second division.

They ended the latest campaign fighting to avoid the drop and a 1-1 draw with fellow strugglers Getafe on Saturday left them in 15th on 45 points, two above relegated Deportivo La Coruna.