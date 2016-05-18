Late flurries and vanquishing Villa: The numbers behind Rooney's Old Trafford century

Wayne Rooney became only the second player in Premier League history to reach a century of goals at one stadium on Tuesday.

The Manchester United captain brought up his ton at Old Trafford by finishing off an excellent team move shortly before half-time during his side's comfortable, season-ending 3-1 victory over AFC Bournemouth.

Rooney therefore joins Thierry Henry as the second member of this particularly exclusive 100 club, with the legendary Arsenal striker having plundered 114 Premier League goals at Highbury.

Here, with the help of Opta data, we take a look at the numbers behind Rooney's latest landmark...

His favourite victims

Nearly 10 per cent of Rooney's top-flight goals at United's ground have come against Aston Villa, with the 30-year-old having scored nine times at home against the Villans.

Half of Rooney's six strikes against Arsenal came courtesy of a hat-trick in United's famous 8-2 rout of Arsene Wenger's side in August 2011, while Fulham - who were relegated to the Championship at the end of the 2013-14 season - have also conceded a half-dozen to the England skipper.

Four clubs - Newcastle United, Hull City, Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic - have seen Rooney score five times against them in Premier League games at Old Trafford, while United's arch-rivals Liverpool and Manchester City have conceded to him on four and three occasions respectively.

Rooney has scored twice against his former club Everton, and Tuesday's goal saw Bournemouth become his 31st top-flight victim at Old Trafford.



How he scored them

The vast majority (89) of Rooney's ton have come from inside the penalty area - a figure that may surprise given his penchant for long-range efforts.

Less surprising is the fact that over three-quarters (77) of his century have been scored with his right foot, with the other 23 being made up of 12 left-footed goals and 11 headers.

Rooney has only scored four Premier League free-kicks at Old Trafford, while he has converted 10 penalties.

When he scored them

The stats indicate that Rooney's threat in front of goal at Old Trafford increases as games wear on.

Fifteen of his hundred have come in the 80th minute or later, with a further 12 being scored between the 70 and 80-minute marks.

Only Henry can better him, but who else comes close?



It comes as no surprise to learn that Rooney had to surpass the Premier League's record goalscorer, Alan Shearer, to follow in Henry's footsteps and reach three figures.

Shearer scored 97 of his 260 top-flight goals at St James' Park, and another 83 came at Ewood Park.

Robbie Fowler completes the top five with his 85 goals at Anfield.