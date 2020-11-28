Late Mabasa goal hands Pirates a point against Baroka

Tshegofatso Mabasa scored a stoppage-time equaliser to earn Orlando Pirates a 1-1 draw with Baroka as the Soweto giants stretched their unbeaten start to the season.

Pirates came into the game looking to continue their strong start to the season and Josef Zinnbauer run the changes ahead of the clash brining in Paseka Mako, Linda Mntambo, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Nkanyiso Zungu and Terrence Dzvukamanja, while Gabadinho Mhango recovered from injury to make the bench.

Baorak on the other hand were looking to bounce back from defeat against TTM and were looking for the scalp of the Soweto giants.

The Sea Robbers looked to start the game on the front foot with Bakgaga happy to sit back and look to be difficult to break down.

Pirates were struggling to break through the low block and looked to create chances through corsses as Zakhele Lepasa with a header which was well saved.

The striker then had another chance on the half-hour mark after finding space inside the box but his powerful low shot missed the near post slightly wide.

In a half of few chances Mako almost gave Pirates the lead eight minutes before the break as his deflected shot looked destined for the top corner only for goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke to produce a stunning save.

0-0 at the break after a tight first half.

Baroka got off to the perfect start in the second stanza as with only three minutes played as Ananias Gebhardt poked home into an empty net after Richard Ofori dropped a cross from a free kick into the forwards’ path.

The Buccaneers had to then weather a period of pressure as Bakgaga were buoyed by their opening goal, however, they managed to do so and then started to press forward in search of a leveller.

It though loked like it was not going to be Pirates’ day, until with two minutes of stoppage time to play substitute Mabasa was picked out by fellow sub Deon Hotto in the six-year box, leaving the forward with a simple finish.

1-1 the final score as Pirates remain unbeaten.