Late Son penalty hands Tottenham tight win over Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to secure a 2-1 win over Southampton in their Premier League encounter on Wednesday evening handing interim boss Ryan Mason a victory in his first game in charge.

Spurs would have no doubt been distracted by al the off-field drama in the build-up to the game with manager Jose Mourinho leaving the club and the European Super League fiasco grabbing all the headlines.

The Saints on the other hand were full focused on the game and took the lead with 30 minutes gone through Danny Ings as they took advantage of a positive start.

Tottenham, however, began to grow into the game in the second half with Gareth Bale netting the equaliser with an hour gone.

The game looked to be heading towards a draw but Spurs were handed a penalty after a VAR review which Son stepped up to dispatch with ease.